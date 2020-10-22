Mary Oran
01/14/1942 - 10/12/2020
Mary Alice Oran reluctantly surrendered to her long battle with health issues on Oct. 12th. I believe she is up with Loved ones that have gone before her. Finally able to breath deeply, spread her wings and move freely. Mary was such a special person. Loyal, generous & fun. Mary was born in Eugene, OR. She worked hard to successfully raise two children on her own. Mary was a Professional Hair Dresser for years. Moved into Property Management, Then Spectra Physics. She enjoyed gardening, & even designed her own backyard. Oil painting, Socializing, Dancing and mostly spending time with family. We cherish her. She will be missed. Mary is survived by her daughter Lori, sister Velma, grandson Dustin, Great grandchildren Mason & Brynlee, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews & extended family.
