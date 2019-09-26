|
Mary Schor
May 18, 1931 - September 23, 2019
Mary was born at home in Finley, ND on May 18, 1931. She had all the privileges a child of the Depression could enjoy: caring parents, friends, and lots of fun playing outdoor games in summer and building snow forts in winter. In 1939 her family moved to Milbank, SD.
In Mary's junior year of college she met Al, her husband to be. After graduation Mary taught kindergarten and married Al on June 17, 1954 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Mary and Al lived, worked, and raised their six children in Grand Forks, ND, Yakima, WA, and Pasco, WA before settling in Eugene, OR in 1978. Their marriage of 65 years was truly blessed by God.
Outside of caring for her family, Mary was civic minded. She was an active member of Assistance League, PEO, MADD, League of Women Voters, the Catholic school board, and many more. She loved games of all sorts especially bridge, cribbage and tennis.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Al, sons Tim (Linda) and Steve (Sherri), daughters Kathy Gates (Dan), Susan Browning (Kevin), and Terri Fuerte (Tony) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Sarah Schor Bach, and her parents, John and Adeline Drewelow.
There will be a funeral mass for Mary tomorrow, 11am Saturday, September 28th at St. Paul Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019