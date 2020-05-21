|
|
Mary Susan "Thenell" Bostick
9/11/1944 - 5/13/2020
On Wednesday afternoon, May 13th, 2020, Mary Susan "Thenell" Bostick, 75, a life-long resident of Eugene, Oregon, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family.
Mary was born to the late Edward and Rose Thenell in Eugene and graduated from North Eugene High School in 1962. Mary was married to her husband, Ken Bostick, on May 21st, 1976. She is survived by her husband of 44 years; and six children: Dawn Marie (George Davis) Pandol of Eugene, Brian (Dannell) Bostick of Portland, Natalie (Karl) Hafferkamp of Salem, Kent (Ann Adams) Bostick of Evanston, Ill, Cory (Jamie) Bostick of Puyallup, WA, and Kevin (Sarah Jane) Peto-Bostick of England. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Mary had a large extended family and is also survived by sisters Debbie (Larry) Goodroe, Cheri (Curt) Bierman, Norma (Clyde) Beat, and brothers Jerry (Mary Ann) Thenell, Art (Janice) Thenell, Albert (Ann) Thenell and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by granddaughter Joey, sister Diane Steiner, and brothers Edward and Jim Thenell.
Affectionately known as "Nana", "Mary Sue", and "Suzie-Q", Mary was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary made her life as a homemaker and loved her family tremendously; and they loved her. She worked tirelessly to create the perfect environment to raise her kids, support her husband, and provide the nurture, love, and support they all thrived on. She worked hard to make her home a "home" and when her kids were younger, she always made sure she and Ken were focused on family time and insisted on Sunday dinners with us all at the table. She was a great cook, fastidious cleaner (her house was always spotless), and a master at gardening. Her yard and flowerpots were always eye catching. Mary was known as the life of the party and had a spirit and energy that drew a lot of great friends to her throughout her life.
Mary loved music, Oregon Duck Football, skiing at Mt. Bachelor with her family, spending time in Sunriver; and most of all, she loved spending the winter months in Palm Springs with their many friends. Anyone who knew Mary in Eugene or Palm Springs also knew she was an avid walker and was often referred to as the "Road Runner". She was a beautiful woman and always had an eye for fashion. Though Mary had many interests, her biggest love and passion in life was her husband Ken, her children, and her grandchildren. Ken and Mary had a wonderful life together, a marriage filled with fun and laughter, and a deep connection that remained strong to her last day.
Mary's family is celebrating her life privately at this time. They appreciate all the support and condolences received these past weeks and request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to Peace Health Sacred Heart Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 21 to May 24, 2020