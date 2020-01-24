Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Taylor


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Taylor Obituary
Mary Taylor
April 13, 1928 - January 23, 2020
Mary Rose Taylor (Hastin), 91, passed away in her sleep January 23, 2020. She was born April 13, 1928 to Olin Leo Hastin Sr and Cora Maude Terhune Hastin in Selma California.
In 1949, while in California, Mary married Clay E Tillery (1928-2018) and they had two children (Barbara and David). In 1964 the family moved to Oakridge, Oregon. Mary and Clay later separated and, in 1978, she married Jay D Taylor. Mary was a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren ((Douglas, Jon and Kathy), whom enjoyed spending time with whenever possible.
She worked as a bookkeeper for an Optometrist in the 80's, and a homemaker for the rest of the time.
Mary had many hobbies, including hiking, gardening and archery but will be best remembered for the heirloom quilts she made. After putting much love and long hours into making her quilts she loved gifting them to family members.
Mary was predeceased by four of her brothers and sisters, and leaves behind one sister, Lorna Marquez of Redding California.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -