Mary Taylor
April 13, 1928 - January 23, 2020
Mary Rose Taylor (Hastin), 91, passed away in her sleep January 23, 2020. She was born April 13, 1928 to Olin Leo Hastin Sr and Cora Maude Terhune Hastin in Selma California.
In 1949, while in California, Mary married Clay E Tillery (1928-2018) and they had two children (Barbara and David). In 1964 the family moved to Oakridge, Oregon. Mary and Clay later separated and, in 1978, she married Jay D Taylor. Mary was a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren ((Douglas, Jon and Kathy), whom enjoyed spending time with whenever possible.
She worked as a bookkeeper for an Optometrist in the 80's, and a homemaker for the rest of the time.
Mary had many hobbies, including hiking, gardening and archery but will be best remembered for the heirloom quilts she made. After putting much love and long hours into making her quilts she loved gifting them to family members.
Mary was predeceased by four of her brothers and sisters, and leaves behind one sister, Lorna Marquez of Redding California.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020