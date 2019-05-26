|
|
Born January 28, 1933, MaryAlice passed away in Eugene on April, 16,2019 from an injury sustained in a fall. She was born in Boston, Mass. to Dr. and Mrs. Paul Jakmauh of Milton and Hull. MaryAlice graduated from Jeanne d' Arc Academy in Milton and Manhattanville College in Purchase N.Y. She married John L. Dwyer of Chappaqua, N.Y. They later divorced.
MaryAlice Dwyer
January 28, 1933 -
April 16, 2019
She leaves her beloved family; sons John Dwyer of Sioux Falls. S.D. and Paul M. Dwyer, with partner Ivy Cotler of Eugene, also grandchildren Ryan, Fenn, and Olivia.
Volunteering in the cause of social justice was a way of life for MaryAlice. While living in NYC, she spent many hours at the New York Foundling Home in Harlem. After moving to Ridgewood, N.J., she volunteered at the Forum School for autistic children, and assisted in the creation of it's successful fundraising cookbook, "Forum Feasts". She also served as president of the Auxiliary of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Totowa, N.J., as a fundraiser. After returning to Boston, she volunteered at Massachusetts General Hospital and then joined the staff at Boston Museum of Science as the Coordinator of Volunteers. As a survivor, she served as the President of The Brain Aneurysm Foundation. A respected golfer she also played league platform tennis in N.J. and team tennis in Mass. As an accomplished sailor, in her college days, she skippered the one design 110 and 210 boats that she and her crew raced to win the South Shore Womens Championship, the Massachusetts Bay Yacht Racing title. They also placed third in National Championship. After retiring in Eugene in 2005 to be close to family, MaryAlice joined the Exhibit Interpreter program at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the U of O.
A private family celebration of her life will held in her memory. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Greenhill Humane Society or animal shelter of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019