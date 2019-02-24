|
|
At the age of 104, MaryAnn Oslund passed away, Wednesday, January 23rd in hospice care in Springfield, Oregon.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Mary and Joseph Vidmar on May 14, 1914. She lost her own mother to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and survived it herself to go on to live a remarkably healthy and active life for almost all of her 104 years. She attended public school in Cleveland and entered domestic service in Gates Mills, Ohio at age 16. A few years later she met Carl Oslund, a Swedish immigrant. They married in 1935. MaryAnn and Carl lived a life rich with love and determination to build a future for themselves as they raised three sons in the Cleveland suburbs.
After World War II, they owned a weatherstripping business and MaryAnn took care of bookkeeping, ordering and billing. After their sons were raised, she enjoyed working in retail sales for many years. In 1971, they moved to Galion, Ohio to be closer to family and beloved oldest grandchildren. Her husband died there in 1973. In 1988, MaryAnn drove across country to relocate in Eugene, Oregon and again join family to play a loving role in the lives of her Oregon grandchildren. A city girl at heart, she delighted in her highrise apartment at YaPoAh Terrace and walked six miles a day well into her 80's. She volunteered at the YaPoAh convenience store for many years, dispensing greetings and smiles for the other residents. She loved sports, Agatha Christie novels and a good laugh. Throughout her life she was remarkably open minded and generous toward the many generations who knew her.
She is survived by her sons Lawrence Carl Oslund (Margaret) of Cary, North Carolina, Willian Edward Oslund (Judythe) of Kalaheo, Hawaii, Carl Joseph Oslund (Katherine) of Eugene, Oregon and seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Carl, two brothers and a sister. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Fairview Cemetery, Galion, Ohio at a date to be determined.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019