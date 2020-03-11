|
Marylou Schaffer
05/11/1940 - 02/24/2020
Marylou Schaffer passed away February 24th from cancer at the age of 79.
She was born May 11th, 1940 in Placerville, CA to Charles and Ethel Woodward. She was 1 of 7 children.
In 1957 she married Manuel Portugal (preceded her in death) and had 6 children : Michelle, Christopher, Joseph (preceded her in death), Barbara, Dominic and Charlotte.
After the dissolution of this marriage Marylou attended Lyles Beauty College in Hanford, CA. It was during that time she meet Kenneth Schaffer (preceded her in death) who was stationed there in the US Navy. Soon after his discharge they moved to Springfield, OR. where they married in 1970.
In addition to raising 6 children together they then raised 4 grandchildren: Jamie, Becca, Justen and Joshua.
Marylou was blessed with 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Marylou's celebration of life will be held 1 pm on March 21st at Waypoint Church, 332 58th St., Springfield, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020