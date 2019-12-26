|
Maryon Ferguson
March 8, 1921 - December 17, 2019
Maryon passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 98 in Eugene.
Born in Chicago, Illinois to William and Lela Peterson.
Maryon resided in La Grange, Illinois and attended Augustana Hospital Nursing School where she received her degree as an R.N. In 1943 she enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and began her assignment with the 35th General Hospital which took her to New Guinea and the Philippines where she served as a M.A.S.H. nurse until 1945.
Maryon married Charles Ferguson in 1947 after they both returned from serving in WWII and started a family, living in various mid and western states, until she and Charles retired to Eugene.
Maryon had a long and productive life with a variety of interests and a zest for volunteering.
She was the head of Red Cross Disaster Volunteer Nurses in Orange County, CA and was very committed to her church groups.
Being of Scandinavian descent, Maryon loved all things Swedish. From her VASA group to her Christmas Eve smorgasbords to her travels to the homeland, Maryon was true to her roots.
She was an avid quilter and a member of Eugene's Pioneer Quilters and the Red Barn Hooters.
Maryon is survived by three daughters, Wendy (Tom) Huhn of Dexter, Oregon; Leslie Ferguson of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii; Nancy (Michael) McGuire of Portland, Oregon; two grandchildren Dustan (Tiffany) Panique of Orange, California ; Josh Panique of Post Falls, Idaho and one great-grandchild, Dominic Fritzges of Eastvale, California. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, one sister and one brother.
No services will be held per her request. Remembrances may be made to your local library.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019