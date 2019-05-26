|
|
Matthew Jason Millam of Cottage Grove, OR was born on August 10, 1984 to Robert and Pamela (Hayes) Millam. Matt passed away unexpectedly from sudden cardiac arrest on May 13, 2019 at the age of 34 - way before his time. He was born at Cottage Grove Hospital, a preemie and spent time in the Sacred Heart NICU unit in Eugene. Matt graduated from Creswell High School and obtained an Associate of Applied Science Degree at Umpqua Community College receiving his Paramedic certification. Matt started at the young age of 15 as a cadet firefighter with Creswell Fire/South Lane County Fire & Rescue and was currently a paramedic and treasurer of the volunteer association. He worked several summers as a seasonal firefighter for the Oregon Department of Forestry Eastern Lane unit as an engine operator before securing a permanent job with Med Trans as a Paramedic/Training Officer. He worked for Cascade Health as a paramedic at the Springfield jail and for the past seven years he has worked part time as a Deputy Medical Examiner with the Lane County District attorney's office up until his passing.
Matthew Jason Millam
1984 - 2019
Matt became an avid reader at an early age and had many hobbies growing up including karate, Boy Scouts and FFA. He enjoyed four wheeling with his family, gunsmithing, scuba diving, camping and "sometimes" fishing. Matt's greatest passion was spending time with family and caring for others. He was part of a very large family that included many friends. Matt is survived by his mother, Pamela & Tim Hamilton; father, Robert Millam and wife Debra; brother's Joe Millam (Jenny); Zach Hamilton, step-brothers, Adam Slater (Lexi), Ben Slater (Davina); step-sister, Liz Brown (Matt) and many nephews & nieces who would say he was the world's best uncle. He is greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cottage Grove High School Cafetorium, 1375 S. River Rd., Cottage Grove, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019