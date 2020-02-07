|
Matthew Thomas Kennett
February 23, 1965 - February 2, 2020
Matthew Thomas Kennett was born on February 23, 1965 to Jack and Kaye Kennett. Matt the youngest, had two brothers, Stephen and Jack. Matt grew-up in Orinda, California attended Glorietta Elementary, Inland Valley Intermediate, graduating from Miramonte High School in 1983. He was an accomplished student and excelled in sports, wrestling and football. In his senior year at Miramonte his team were California CIF Champions, playing the championship game in the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium.
He attended Southern Oregon University graduating with a degree in Business. An excellent skier, learned as a small boy at Lake Tahoe, Calif, he skied often at Mt Ashland Ski Resort and later worked at Willamette Pass Ski Resort. He loved outdoor activities especially duck hunting, and fishing. While in college he worked as a rafting guide on the Rogue River. Mechanically inclined, no repair challenge was too great. A natural sales person he worked selling phone service, hot tubs and RV's.
Matt enjoyed watching movies, reading, and discussing politics. More than anything he loved sharing time with his daughter Alyssa . He will be greatly missed by his mother Kaye Kennett; his daughter Alyssa; his brothers Jack and Steve; three nephews, Joshua, Jeremy, and Jackson; a niece, Kacie Alexa; his ex-wife Heidi, and all who loved him. Services will be held February 25 at 2pm at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020