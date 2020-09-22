Maureen "Mo" Gallagher Jensen
10/01/1954 - 09/15/2020
Maureen "Mo" Gallagher Jensen passed from suffering into God's glory on September 15, 2020. Her husband of 28 years, Brooks, and identical twin sister, Mary Lou (Gallagher) Childs, were at her side at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. Mo was diagnosed with GCT ovarian cancer ten years ago. She endured great suffering at times, but she also enjoyed many good times with her family and friends during those years. For the past two years Mo & Brooks and Mary Lou have been "roomies" at their home in Lynden, Washington.
Mo was born as an identical twin on October 1, 1954 in Eugene, Oregon. She liked the designation "7 of 7" (from Star Trek). As a young person with 6 siblings, Mo's summers were busy with picking strawberries, cherries, and beans to buy school clothes. She and Mary Lou graduated from Marist High School in 1972.
Mo loved to cook, grow flowers and indoor plants, do canning, and decorate the house. She loved the special "peeps" in her family and regularly bought them quality items at the thrift stores where she so enjoyed shopping. Mo was so generous of her time and talents it would be impossible to list them all here.
Just nine months after they were married, Mo & Brooks founded a magazine on fine art photography titled "LensWork." During the next 27 years their "baby" grew to be an internationally recognized publication with subscribers in over 70 countries. Mo loved to sequence the photos in the 149 issues of the magazine and photo books they have produced. She also very much enjoyed writing the bios for the photographers whose work was submitted for publication from around the world. (See www.lenswork.com
)
Mo would have been just 66 years on October 1st but felt she'd had a good long life. She said she never aspired to grow old. Mo was a strong believer in Jesus so we are joyful to know that she is in heaven with Him now! She wanted to have her body wrapped in a white bamboo linen shroud for a "green burial" at The Meadow at Moles cemetery in Ferndale, WA. The burial will take place on Sept. 25th for family members and very close friends. "I Can Only Imagine" was her favorite song and it will be played. Loved ones will close her grave, pausing for readings of her favorite scriptures, then the top 2 – 3 feet will be mounded with shredded bark. This will be decorated with 14 bird nests, special sticks, and other natural items that Mo found along life's road and that were sentimental to her.
Mo is the daughter of Dan & Sue (Heide) Gallagher who predeceased her, as did her brother, Kevin Gallagher. She is survived by her husband, Brooks Jensen, and by her twin sister Mary Lou (Gallagher) Childs of Lynden, Washington; two "chosen" daughters, Tiffany and Rhiannon; 3 grandkids (Ryan, Lauren, and Noah); sister Patricia (Larry) Hilliard of Mt. Vernon, WA, and brothers John (Trish) Gallagher of Lacey, WA; Tom (Cheri) of Independence, Oregon, and Mark (Libby) Gallagher of Klamath Falls, Oregon; also many much-loved nieces, nephews, and their kids.
Memorial gifts may be sent in honor of Maureen Gallagher Jensen to Angel Flight West or to Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA. Both are non-profit organizations. Please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
if you would like to leave a message for the family.
