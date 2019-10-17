|
Maureen Patrick-Rose
April 27, 1950 - October 10, 2019
Maureen LaVaye Patrick-Rose passed away on October 10, 2019. She was 69 years old. She is survived by her mother, Doreen Hofstetter, her husband, Scott Rose, her two children from her first marriage, Cari Hill with her husband Daniel and Dene Brandsma with his wife Andrea, her five grandchildren Brent, Kaitlin, Matthew, Sophia, and Melanie, and two step-grandchildren Shane and Madison. She was preceded far too early by her father, Earl Patrick, and brother, Steve Patrick, both of which weighed heavily on her heart.
She was born in Weiser, Idaho and raised in Redmond, Oregon. She started her adult life in Eugene, Oregon where she raised her family and then moved to Portland, Oregon where she lived her later life.
She graduated from Redmond High School in 1968.
She worked several years at Eugene School District in their transportation and facilities departments.
She spent 15+ years driving for Tri-Met and retired in 2013.
She was far more than the statistics just shared. She was a tremendously kind and loving woman with an immeasurable heart for family and friends. Many would say, "Maureen is just so positive." The world was a brighter place with her smile.
Music was always a part of Maureen's life from playing saxophone and piano to singing in a women's choir. She delighted in going to concerts including, among others, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, and even Elvis Presley in 1976 where she caught his scarf. With music came dance. Maureen loved to dance whether as a teenager listening to rock and roll or learning ballroom dancing in her later years.
At 50, Maureen was able to pursue her desire to travel. With her husband Scott, she travelled to many places in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaii. She also traveled throughout the country, including a month-long trip on Route 66. She loved people and experiences and will be missed by those that knew her best.
Maureen passed from complications related to dementia, Frontotemporal Degeneration. Family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made toward FTD awareness and research at www.theaftd.org donating in memory of Maureen Patrick-Rose.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2pm at the Ainsworth House at 19130 Lot Whitcomb Dr, Oregon City, OR 97045. Maureen will be inurned at Rest-Haven Memorial Park in Eugene, Oregon.
