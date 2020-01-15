|
Maurice J. Holland
Maurice J. Holland Jr, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Eugene, Oregon on January 5, 2020.
Maury, as he was known to many, was born in 1936 in New York City to Maurice and Marion Holland. Maury was an accomplished academic, receiving his AB (1958) from Yale, a MA. and PhD in History from Harvard, and a JD and LLM from Harvard Law School. He continued his study of history and the evolution of English Common Law throughout his life.
From 1966-1969 Maury was an associate in a Boston law firm. He then spent three years as a teaching fellow at the Harvard School of Law before moving to Bloomington, Indiana. He joined the faculty of the Indiana University School of Law in 1973 and served twice (1984-85 and 1986) as Acting Dean.
Maury moved to Eugene, Oregon where he became the Dean of the University of Oregon School of Law in 1986. Maury served as the Executive Director on the Oregon Council on Court Procedures until his retirement in 2005. He continued teaching at the law school until 2008. A mentor to many, Maury continued to be an active member of both the Harvard Law School and the University of Oregon Law School after retirement.
When not in the world of academia, Maury was devoted to playing golf, a skill he worked at perfecting while serving in the Navy in Hawaii. Maury acquired his pipe smoking habit while at Harvard and pursued it militantly throughout his life. As a Harvard alumnus, Maury interviewed and referred talented local students for admission to Harvard. He grew up playing baseball in New York and was an ardent Yankees fan. Maury was a fascinating conversationalist and exceptional listener who had a genuine interest in what others had to say.
Maury is survived by close family and many friends. His beloved wife, Mary Gay Holland predeceased him in 2015.
Maury's family would like to thank the staff at Cascade Manor for making Maury's final days so comfortable.
In lieu of flowers donations in Maury's name can be made to:
Eugene Public Library Foundation
100 W 13th Ave Suite 317
Eugene, OR 97401
541-338-7018
[email protected]
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020