Maurine Maskal passed away April 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Oregon. Maurine was born to Maurice and Florence Snyder on October 2, 1935 in Portland, Oregon. She graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1953. She met her husband Nick Maskal through Holy Family Parish youth group activities. After high school she attended Oregon State College, in Corvallis, Oregon, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Business Education in 1957. She remained an active member of the Chi Omega sorority.
After she married Nick Maskal on July 13, 1957 in Portland Oregon, they traveled to Chicago for his active duty assignment in the Army. In 1960 they returned to Oregon settling in Salem for Nick's teaching position. They traveled extensively prior to starting a family.
Her hobbies included Bridge, lunch dates with friends and family, folk dancing, season tickets to the Eugene Symphony, and country drives with family. Also, she was an avid Ducks sports fan.
Maurine was very civic-minded giving generously of her time volunteering with the Lane Election Board and she was a parent aide at Awbrey Park Elementary School. Maurine was active in many committees at St.Peter's Catholic Church of Eugene, F.I.S.H. (Friend In Service For Humanity) , Habitat for Humanity, where she was awarded presidential recognition for her volunteerism. She also volunteered at The Dining Room Soup Kitchen, and the Egan Warming Center coalition. She generously donated to many charitable organizations.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nick, and son Stephen. She is survived by her brother Earl Snyder of Portland, daughters Karen (Paul) Bucher of Veneta, Stephanie Maskal-Knox of Springfield, grandchildren Nicole, Tony, Heather, Joshua, Sophia, and great-grandchildren Abigail, Ashlynn, Liam, and Benjamin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to F.I.S.H. Food and Clothing Cupboard at 440 Maxwell Rd., Eugene, OR 97404. The service will be held on April 12, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church located at 1150 Maxwell Road, Eugene, Oregon 97404. Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Poole Larson Funeral Home. You are invited to access the obituary and sign the guestbook at Musgroves.com and at the registerguard.com/ legacy
