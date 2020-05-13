Home

Mavis Bristow


1923 - 2020
Mavis Bristow Obituary
Mavis Bristow
March 16, 1923 - May 11, 2020
Mavis Bristow passed away on 5.11.2020 of natural causes she was 97 years old. Mavis was born on 3.16.1923 to Floyd & Alice Lawrence of Eugene, OR. Mavis married the love of her life Don Bristow in 1939, they were married for 52 years when Don passed. Don and Mavis created a beautiful life together raising their family in Eugene and traveling the world for Don's work. Mavis retired from McCayles Cleaners in 2002 and then took care of her great-grandkids into her 90's, she was truly amazing. Mavis enjoyed needle point, gardening, sports, and most of all being with her family.
Mavis is survived by her son Tom Bristow and daughter-in-law Elaine Bristow, Brother's Don Lawrence, Mike Lawrence, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Preceded in death husband Don Bristow, son Larry Bristow, and daughter Donna Gwynn.
Mavis touched so many lives with her kindness and was an inspiration to us all, she will be greatly missed.
The family will be holding a private service due to COVID 19.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 13 to May 15, 2020
