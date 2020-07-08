Max Beswick
09/29/1926 - 06/30/2020
Max Beswick, 93, passed peacefully of natural causes on June 30th, 2020 at his home in Creswell, Oregon near Eugene, and was surrounded by loved ones in his final days. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Rebecca and his children, Adell, Ramona, Kristy and Hal. His legacy includes 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. An intimate graveside funeral was conducted on July 8th, 2020 and was attended by close family and friends. A celebration of life is to follow in September, the month of Max's birth. Max Beswick's accomplishments in this life were many; but the greatest of all was his character. He was and is continually admired by many in his family, church and community as an example of principle, integrity, compassion, kindness, hard work, and faith. He will always be fondly remembered for… fedora hats, blue jeans, and suspenders, farming/gardening, tractors, genealogy, ice cream, and the dislike of bees and spinach. But, probably most of all, he will be remembered for his testimony of Christ and the atonement. His belief included the knowledge of life after death and the reuniting of family in that holy place called Heaven. Max will definitely be missed on this earth but will forever live in the hearts of all who knew him until once reunited again. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.
