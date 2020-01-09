|
Maxine Louise Cardwell
12/20/1924 - 12/23/2019
Our mom went to heaven surrounded by her loving family the evening of Dec. 23rd. We know she is with our dad now and at peace.
Mom was born to Jerome and Viola Yglesia on Dec 20, 1924. She was the baby sister of Lester and Betty.
Wife of Clifford Cardwell and mom of Kerry (Carmen) Cardwell, Pamela (Larry) Poggemeyer, Kim (Douglas) Jordan and Jill (Rob) Strader
Grandma of 26, Great grandma of 49, and great- great grandma of 22. Sister in law of Glenda and aunt to Shirley, Gary, Claudia, and Candy. Best friend of Oreta. And honorary grandma to hundreds.
Our mom was wonderful. Loving, caring, funny and sparkly. She loved her family fiercely and was the biggest cheerleader at anything and everything her kids or grandkids did. Her love of sparkles and angels was wide known in the family.
Our sister Pam and brother in law Larry took great care of mom the last 10 years. We are so thankful for their sacrifice as mom became more weak and needed more care. We put mom on Hospice on December 20th, her 95th birthday. The house was filled with family that evening. She was able to blow out her birthday cake candle. She went to heaven the evening of December 23, 2019. We know there was quite a homecoming as she saw Jesus and she and our dad were reunited!
Please join us for her Celebration of Life will be held on January 19th at 2:00 pm at Lowell High School.
