Maxine Mercidese Warren
12/27/1921 - 8/26/2020
Maxine Mercidese Warren passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 98 in Eugene, Oregon.
She was born in Wallace, Nebraska on December 27, 1921 to Peter and Nola (Moore) Ewen. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1939 and went on to obtain her nursing degree in Omaha, NE. She pursued nursing for 42 years until she retired in 1983.
She married Richard Warren on Thanksgiving Day 1941 in Norton, Kansas.
They moved to Springfield in 1952 and were married for 68 years until Richard's death in 2010.
She and Richard raised 3 children: Bradley David (Beverly)Warren of Reno, NV-deceased, Pamela Sue (James) Hornsby of Eugene, OR and Marla Lou (Jon) Baird of Eugene, OR.
She has 6 grandchildren; Kevin Warren, Shawn Warren, Christopher Hornsby, Laura Hornsby, Daniel Baird and Reanna (Baird) Miller.
She has 5 great grandchildren; Maxine and Guy Warren, Henry and Vivian Hornsby and Nora Miller.
Maxine and Richard were "snowbirds" and spent 20 winters in Yuma, AZ, enjoying their friends there and the sunshine. Maxine and Richard loved to salmon and trout fish which they enjoyed for many years together.
Her interests included walking 5 miles a day until Richard's passing. She loved to work in her yard and raise flowers. She was an artist and enjoyed oil painting and did pencil portraits. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, played Bunco and was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Eugene. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
