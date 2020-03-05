|
|
Maxine Pauline Dey
1/30/1925 - 3/2/2020
Maxine Pauline Dey, 95, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. She was born in Leona, Oregon on January 30, 1925 to parents Albert and Violetta Guggisberg. She attended Siletz High school but met and married the love of her life, George "Louis" Dey in Lorane, OR, where they raised their family. They later retired in Creswell, OR.
She is survived by her children; Diane (Phil) Richey and Greg (Verna) Dey, as well as her 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her husband, her sister and a grandson preceded her in death. Maxine was ever the hostess, making everyone feel loved and welcomed. Per Maxine's wishes, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of any flowers to the family, please donate to Sacred Heart Hospice or the . Arrangements made by Musgrove Family Mortuary; please visit Musgroves.com to sign the online guestbook.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020