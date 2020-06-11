Mckenzie Faith Vail
11/2/2000 - 5/31/2020
Mckenzie Faith Vail passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 19. Her death was due to accidental overdose, an unfortunate fatal decision that ended her life that night.
Mckenzie graduated from Cottage Grove Highschool with honors in 2019. She aspired to follow in her mother's footsteps and was establishing a career in Property Management. She worked for Jennings Group full time at Westmoreland as a Resident Services Specialist and held a second position as an On-Site Manager in her off time. She was a bright, responsible, beautiful person with plans and a future.
Mckenzie is survived by her parents; David and Sarah Vail, twin Mariah and sisters Morgan and Madelyn Vail of Cottage Grove. She will be missed by many. We hope her death serves as a message to her friends, parents and young people. There is no safe way to use drugs, you do not have to be an addict to die from it. If this can happen to her it can happen to anybody. Services to be held on June 18th.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.