Melba Maxine Mitchem
December 13, 1923 - July 11, 2019
On July 11, 2019, Maxine joined the love of her life, Jim.
Maxine Mitchem was born on December 13, 1923 to Willis and Emma Burgess in DesMoines, Iowa. She spent grades 1-8 attending a one room school house where the only heat was a wood stove. Maxine then attended Valley High School in DesMoines. After high school, Maxine worked at the phone company.
Maxine met the love of her life, Jim Mitchem. They were married for almost 72 years until Jim passed away in 2017.
They moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1945, where Jim became an electrical contractor. Jim and Maxine had three children: Jim and Kathy, born June 5th, 1948 and Tim, born May 20, 1951.
After Jim retired, Jim and Maxine traveled throughout the United States visiting relatives, and site seeing.
Maxine is preceded in death by Jim, her parents, and brother, Willis.
Maxine is survived b her children: Jim (Linda), Kathy Johnson (Jim), and Tim (Brenda). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be July 26,2019 @ 2:00p.m. at Coburg Methodist Church, 91193 W. Willamette, Coburg, Oregon.
Arrangements by Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 18 to July 21, 2019