|
|
Melba Rose Taylor was born in Pittsburg, TX, June 10, 1924 to Nancy & Ezekiel Taylor. She married her first husband Ransom Horne after graduating early from high school. In 1950, after they separated, she moved to Springfield, OR with her two young sons, John and Jim. She moved in with her mother who ran a boarding house. It was there that she met Ralph Wilson. They wed in 1952 and together had their daughter Terry. Ralph passed away in 2015.
Melba Rose Taylor
June 10, 1924 -
April 16, 2019
Melba worked for many years at Alexanders Department Store. After they closed she worked as the manager of The Grand Fashion until she retired. She was an active member of First Christian Church of Springfield for over 70 years where one of her favorite activities was helping to organize the annual garage sale for the church.
She is survived by her sons John Horne and Jim Horne and daughter Terry Scherer (Robert). Grandchildren: Jamie Horne (Tina) and Mindy LeRoux (Doug), Emily Scherer and Sam Scherer and great-grandchildren Evan Horne and Connor Horne. She is also survived by her sister Bobbie Adams, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were brothers Don, Pete and Doc Taylor and sisters Inez Rhea, Dorothy King and Laura Robertson.
Being a grandmother was one of the most important parts of her life! She spent many hours with all of her grandchildren, gladly babysitting, taking them on trips and having them sleepover. Fondly known as the casserole queen, she was most appreciated as the maker of Texas Chocolate Cake, a family favorite.
Funeral arrangements are by Musgrove Family Mortuary. Services will be held, Friday April 26, 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church of Springfield, 395 W. Centennial Blvd, Springfield OR. In lieu of flowers please donate to the on Melba's behalf.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019