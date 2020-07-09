Melba Stephens
7/10/1924 - 7/9/2020
Melba passed away on July 9, 2020, just shy of her 96th birthday in Eugene, Oregon from complications of a blood disorder. She was born and raised in Eugene, the daughter of Ruth and Wiley Ham. On June 8, 1946 she married the love of her life, the late Elton E. Stephens, after being classmates at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, Eugene High School, and following his return from service in World War II. Elton and Melba traveled extensively until his passing in 1991. They raised their two sons, Norm and Paul, in North Eugene, with Melba living almost 60 years in the River Road area home they built together. Melba worked as Payroll Supervisor for Agripac for 10 years while the boys were in high school, and saw both graduate from the University of Oregon.
Melba was a devout Christian who was a member of Eugene First Evangelical Church (now Grace Fellowship) since childhood, serving many years as church secretary. She enjoyed her extended family, along with bowling, ice skating, sewing, long walks, and traveling. She is survived by her two sons, Norm Stephens (wife Vicki; granddaughters Whitney Shetterly, Casey Lackey, and Carey Stephens; great granddaughters Kylie, Kenna, and Kolby Lackey) and Paul Stephens (wife Karen; step-grandsons Christopher, Cameron, and Ryan Marshall) and her younger brother, Ron Ham. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Melba's life at a later time. Her ever present smile will be missed by all who knew her!
Melba was very charitable throughout her life, giving to many worthy organizations. Donations to Food for Lane County and Meals on Wheels in her memory would be much appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy