1/1
Melba Stephens
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Stephens
7/10/1924 - 7/9/2020
Melba passed away on July 9, 2020, just shy of her 96th birthday in Eugene, Oregon from complications of a blood disorder. She was born and raised in Eugene, the daughter of Ruth and Wiley Ham. On June 8, 1946 she married the love of her life, the late Elton E. Stephens, after being classmates at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, Eugene High School, and following his return from service in World War II. Elton and Melba traveled extensively until his passing in 1991. They raised their two sons, Norm and Paul, in North Eugene, with Melba living almost 60 years in the River Road area home they built together. Melba worked as Payroll Supervisor for Agripac for 10 years while the boys were in high school, and saw both graduate from the University of Oregon.
Melba was a devout Christian who was a member of Eugene First Evangelical Church (now Grace Fellowship) since childhood, serving many years as church secretary. She enjoyed her extended family, along with bowling, ice skating, sewing, long walks, and traveling. She is survived by her two sons, Norm Stephens (wife Vicki; granddaughters Whitney Shetterly, Casey Lackey, and Carey Stephens; great granddaughters Kylie, Kenna, and Kolby Lackey) and Paul Stephens (wife Karen; step-grandsons Christopher, Cameron, and Ryan Marshall) and her younger brother, Ron Ham. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Melba's life at a later time. Her ever present smile will be missed by all who knew her!
Melba was very charitable throughout her life, giving to many worthy organizations. Donations to Food for Lane County and Meals on Wheels in her memory would be much appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved