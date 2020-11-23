Melina Rosalie Bondi Neal
1925 - 2020
Melina was born in Stratford CN in 1925, the youngest of nine children. Her parents, Antonio and Carmela Bondi immigrated from Cicily in the early 1920's. After her mother died when she was 14, Melina was taken to Hollywood by her brother Peter, who was a famous hat designer. She went to Hollywood High and then trained to become a high fashion window designer for Brooks Brothers Mens Wear in Los Angeles. In 1944 she was also a hostess at the Hollywood Canteen, chosen by Bette Davis herself.
Melina met James Neal in 1946 in Los Angeles when they lived at a boarding house known as Minnies Madhouse. They married, and in 1952 moved to Eugene where they raised three daughters, Linda, Kathy, and Teresa. While Jim attended the U of O, Melina became the first female Display Department Head to be hired on the west Coast. Melina was always a champion of women long Before anyone heard of women's lib. She kept that feminist attitude all her life.
She sang in Saint Mary's Church choir for 20 years , then began acting, directing and producing in local theatre. At one time she could say that she worked in every live theatre venue in Eugene countless times. She started at the Very Little Theatre , and went on to start Eugene's first dinner theatre with two dear friends, Carol Thiebeau and Chilton Petersen.
Melina and Jim were married for 62 years until Jim's death in 2007. She not only leaves behind her three daughters, but five grandchildren: Eva Letts: Josef Slobodzian: Rose Balaoing: Jessica Willocks and Ben Willocks. She also leaves four great grandchildren.
We wish to thank everyone at The Rawlin at Riverbend for treating our mother with tender care and great respect
"Did my best….Tough Crowd" Melina Neal
Condolences may be sent to : The Neal Family, 1133 Olive St. #711, Eugene, OR. 97401
