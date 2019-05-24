|
Melissa "Missy" Relyea Melissa Relyea, 56, of Eugene, Oregon passed away on May 4, 2019 of an aggressive cancer.
November 11, 1962 -
May 4, 2019
She leaves behind her greatest love, her three sons, Zach, Isaac and Noah Relyea, her Corgi, Jake and cat, Nico. She loved her family, aunts, cousins and extended family: her mother, Molly Phelps, formerly of Eugene, and brothers, Brendan Baker and Colin Baker of Akron, Ohio, her ex-husband Randy Relyea of Springfield and her step-sisters Jennifer Daniels and Jessica Zuschin and her step-mom Nancy Baker living in Ohio. Her father, Don Baker Jr. died last year in February.
She was fun-loving, and adored cats, dogs, kids, family, friends and co-workers plus the Blazers, the Ducks, crafting and politics. She received a BA degree from the University of Oregon in 2005. She loved to travel and had memorable trips to Hawaii, the Caribbean. Costa Rica. Italy and Spain.
There will be a celebration of life this summer or fall when out of state family can attend.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 24, 2019