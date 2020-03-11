|
Melvin Cole
May 20, 1932 - March 3, 2020
Melvin Cole passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, at the age of 87, at Gateway Assisted Living Center in Springfield, Oregon. Melvin was the third of four children born to Mark and Edith Cole. He was born on May 20, 1932, in Eugene, Oregon. His early life and education occurred in the Eugene-Springfield area where he completed a high school equivalency program. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and served for 4 years where he developed drafting skills. In 1967, he used these drafting skills to develop the remodeling plans for the family home, which nearly doubled the original size. He lived in the Springfield area for the rest of his life while working in various plywood mills in Eugene and Springfield until his retirement in 1999. He worked the majority of his working life for States Industries (1966-1999) as he was one of the earliest employees at the company.
He met his future wife Patricia Donnan when he shuttled Northwest Christian College students back and forth to the First Christian Church in Springfield, where he was a member. His 58-year marriage to Patricia Donnan began on June 12, 1959 and ended, at her death in 2017.
When the children were young, he often worked a second job after working all day in the plywood mill. When he was not working, he enjoyed a variety of activities including playing games with his children, doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches, drawing, drafting house plans, gardening, woodworking, building model cars, going to car shows, and watching and listening to the University of Oregon sporting events. Throughout his life, he took pride in his children and grandchildren's achievements in school and was very supportive of their activities. In addition, he always enjoyed family gatherings and telling stories about the family.
In his retirement, he continued his interest of gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and old cars through going to car shows. After moving to Gateway Living, he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word searches, and watching the Oregon Ducks as well as developing his artistic talents in oil painting along with playing bingo avidly and going on the Center's bus rides.
He was active member throughout his life in the churches that he attended. While at First Christian Church in Springfield, Oregon, he served as a teacher to young children, deacon, greeter, church board member and committee member. At Northwood Christian Church in Springfield, Oregon, he was involved in Alert and Alive, Sunday School, and Wednesday night fellowships. No matter which church that he was at, he always enjoyed socializing with people of all ages.
His three children, Sandra Cole of Springfield, Timothy Cole of Eugene, and Laura Weise (Bob) of Springfield, his three grandchildren, one great granddaughter and two step-great grandchildren, survive him. His sister Doris Dilbeck as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins survive him.
There will be a Viewing on March 16, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home during the time of 3:00-7:00 pm and a Celebration of Life service on March 17, 2020 at Northwood Christian Church beginning at 2:00 PM. Melvin loved bright colors, especially red and yellow and the University of Oregon Ducks colors. Please wear red, yellow or Oregon Ducks clothing in his honor. The family would like to thank Signature Hospice and Gateway Living of Springfield for their excellent care for the last several years. In lieu of any flowers to the family, please donate in his name to Northwest Christian University (Soon to be called Bushnell University), Northwood Christian Church, or Signature Hospice. Arrangements made by Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemeteries.
