Melvin Eugene Norton
12/20/1949 - 8/6/2020
Melvin Eugene Norton passed away on August 6th in Eugene at the age of 70. He was born to Darold and June Norton in Corvallis, OR on December 20th, 1949, at Good Samaritan Hospital.
The family moved to Eugene in 1957, where Melvin called home the remainder of his life. He graduated from Churchill High School in 1968. He served in the USAF from 1971-1975.
After returning from the military Melvin began working for the Telephone Co., where he worked for 21 years as an Installer/Repairman. He enjoyed woodworking, selling Kaleidoscopes and boxes at both the local Saturday Market and the Portland Saturday Market. In addition, he worked several years for Woodcraft, and was an Usher at the Hult Center.
Melvin's hobbies included woodworking, fabricating and flying exotic kites, attending motorcycle and Indy Car races, and his love of bicycling and motorcycling. For many years his bicycle was his primary means of transportation around town.
Melvin lived in a 55+ community, allowing him to spend time socializing for several years at various coffee shops.
Melvin is survived by his brother Larry (wife Doris) of Eugene, niece Amy of Knoxville, TN, an Aunt in Corvallis, and various cousins. He was cremated, and his ashes will be spread at a later date. A small family gathering will take place in the Spring.
A heartfelt thanks to Avamere Rehabilitation of Eugene and Signature Hospice for taking care of Melvin through his final days.
