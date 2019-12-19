|
|
Melvin P. Bryson Jr.
11/16/1945 - 12/08/2019
Mel passed peacefully in his home from a chronic rejection of his lung transplant. He was surrounded by his family. He was born in Portland, Oregon, to Melvin and Kathryn (Benson) Bryson. He graduated from Springfield High School, Willamette University, and OHSU School of Dentistry.
While in dental school he married his first wife Mary Ellen (Moore) Schnee. After graduating from OHSU, Mel served in the U.S. Army as a captain. Upon completion of his service he returned to Springfield to open a successful dental practice.
From 1978 to 1984 Mel lived in California where he operated alternative energy stores in Santa Cruz, Truckee and Grass Valley. While in Santa Cruz he met and fell in love with his wife Elaine. Upon his return to Springfield he opened a dental practice where he practiced dentistry until his retirement in 1997.
Mel lived life to the fullest. He especially enjoyed classic cars, drag racing his 1933 Willys Coup (Bryson & Sons Racing), tending the family timber property, being outdoors with his family and attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. In 2010 Mel and Elaine embarked on an adventure of a life time, sailing their beloved sail boat Mazu from Washington to Mexico. After three seasons in Mexico Mel and Elaine sailed Mazu through the South Pacific Islands, and on to New Zealand. They enjoyed their sailing adventures in the South Pacific and New Zealand for over two years.
In 2015 Mel was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension and received a successful double-lung transplant. This life saving transplant afforded him four blessed, healthy years where he enjoyed time with his family and continued to travel. He was also able to experience the next generation of racing through his grandson Benjamin (Bryson Family Racing). Mel considered his greatest achievement to be his loving family.
Some of his civic and volunteer activities included: Lane County Dental Society, Kiwanis Club of Springfield, Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Utility Board, National Hot Rod Association, Oregon Small Woodland Association, Kids Sports, and the McKenzie School District School Board.
Mel was preceded by his son Melvin P. Bryson III. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine, his children Kristine (Brian) McCabe, Matthew (Sherry) and Spencer (Xochilt Diaz), his grandchildren Matthew Jr., Tyler, Joshua, Benjamin, Kathryn and Mary, as well as his sister Susan (Ron) James, and his nephew Luke.
A celebration of Mel's life will be held on January 18, 2020 at Springfield Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Mel requested that donations be sent to Donate Life America (donatelife.net) and Cascade Hospice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019