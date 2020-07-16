Meranda Lynn Green
June 14, 1982 - July 12, 2020
Meranda Lynn Green born June 14, 1982 in Mesa, Arizona to Randy and Melanie (Rowe) Green passed away at home July 12, 2020 in Veneta, Oregon.
Meranda graduated from Elmira High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in psychology at Portland State University. She was currently working on her master's degree in school counseling at Bushnell University.
Meranda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving others in various callings including serving a full-time mission to the Dominican Republic/Santo Domingo West mission.
Most of her working career was spent working with children and youth as a teacher at The Learning Tree preschool (Idaho) and Willamette Leadership Academy (Oregon)
Meranda loved spending time with her family and friends playing games, being outdoors, watching, and playing sports with her favorite being basketball.
Meranda is survived by her father Randy, mother Melanie, brother Clay (Amanda) Green, sister Jamie (Adam) Sebold, and brother Nathan Green. Survivors include her loved Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, and close friends. She is proceeded in death by sister Marci Green.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
