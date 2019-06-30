Home

Meredith Polzel
April 15, 1947 -
June 10, 2019

Meredith was born on April 15, 1947 in Salem, OR to Charles and Lucy Polzel. He attended Thurston elementary, junior high & high schools. After graduating he enlisted in the USAF on 7-22-65. He was stationed at Lakenheath AFB in England. Meredith enjoyed playing cribbage, liked The Price is Right, fishing & watching sports of all kinds, especially football.

He is survived by a daughter Pammy Gulden, 2 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brother Brian Polzel & Susan of Eugene, and a sister Sandee Hulse of Springfield. A memorial service will be Aug. 2nd, at 11:00 a.m., at the Veteran's National Cemetery in Roseburg.

www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 30, 2019
