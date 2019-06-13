|
|
Merijayne Conkey (neé Abbott) passed away peacefully on June 5th at her home in Haines City, Florida. A graduate of University of Oregon and a lifelong educator, Merijayne taught in Springfield and Eugene from 1968 to 1980, before beginning her life's adventures as an educator abroad, visiting more than 80 countries. She was passionate about donating her time and money to charities. She is survived by her husband, two sons, two grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
Merijayne Conkey
June 5, 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legac
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 13, 2019