Merle Antrim
February 24, 1954 - September 27, 2020
Merle lived most of his 66 years of life in Eugene, Oregon. He left us on Sunday, 9/27/20 from bleeding on the brain, which most likely was caused from an aggressive type of Lymphoma, that came on quickly and he didn't even know he had.
Merle retired about four years ago from his business, Merle's Refinishing. He was able to spend his retirement with his soulmate Kyra, enjoying their beer room. He also recently got into helping Sarah at the barn, which he truly loved. His passing leaves behind many stories with lots of good friends, friends he has known for years; dating back to kindergarten! No doubt his stories will live on for years to come.
Merle loved talking with people, being on the water, and gathering with his friends. Some of his best memories were of his son Ryan, as he was deeply proud of him and loved him to the moon and back; and then he smiled with joy seeing his two grandchildren, Maggie and Harrison, who he was deeply in love with!
Merle left many behind who will forever remember him and will miss him so very much; some family and a huge pack of friends. We will be having a celebration of life at Armitage Park in Eugene, Sunday, October 4th from 1 to 4 pm. It will be a BYO drink, chair, and your favorite Merle story, if you have one.
For more information you can contact kyraw@hotmail.com
