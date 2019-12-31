|
Merlyn Jean Pruitt
01/05/1932 - 12/2/2019
Merlyn Jean Pruitt, 87, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1932 in Marshall, OK, Garfield County, to parents Ralph R.A. and Dessie V. (Triplett) Brown. Jean married Jack Edward Pruitt Sr. on October 31, 1952 in Oakridge, OR. They divorced after approximately 18 years of marriage. Jean retired from the University of Oregon working as a bookkeeper and accountant for many years. She enjoyed gardening, genealogy and quilting. Jean was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jean is survived by her sons, Ralph Pruitt, Camas, WA and Walter Pruitt, St. Louis, MO; brother, Delmer Brown, Portland, OR; 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deena Cook and son, Jack Pruitt Jr. A private family inurnment will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens, Eugene, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020