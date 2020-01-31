|
|
Mervyn Heimo Loya
02/20/1940 - 01/22/2020
Merv died peacefully on January 22 surrounded by family after battling Alzheimer's. He is survived by his daughter, Kristin; son, Kari; granddaughter, Kamila; sister, Karin; and brother, Alan.
Merv was born and raised in Monmouth, Illinois, where his father, Heimo, ran the Monmouth College music department. His grandparents had emigrated from Finland, where Merv studied a year abroad during college. Merv received his B.A. from Monmouth College (majoring in music), an M.A. in Political Science from Columbia University (Scandinavian Studies/Finnish), and a J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law.
He worked at Legal Aid in Portland and Eugene, a private law firm in Eugene, and retired from the University of Oregon School of Law where he worked as an assistant dean and director of career services for 22 years. In 2009 Merv received the School's Meritorious Service Award. During his career he also served as president of the Lane County Bar Association and was an active member of the advisory committee for the Oregon Campaign for Equal Justice.
Merv enjoyed listening to music, hiking and outdoor adventure, and reading about politics and current events. He commuted by bike most of his career, and at the age of 75 he completed the TransAmerica bike route across the United States with his son.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 1 at 1:30pm in Eugene at the University of Oregon School of Law. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Merv's honor to the University of Oregon School of Law to support students pursuing careers in public service, and to Monmouth College (IL) to support his father's scholarship fund, the Hal and Eileen Loya Scholarship Fund.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020