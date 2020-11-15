Merwin C. Logan
08/01/43 - 11/9/2020
Merwin (or "Mern/Mernie") passed away peacefully at home after gracefully living with Parkinson's Disease for 20 years.
A lifelong resident of Springfield, Oregon and graduate of Springfield High School, Merwin went on to attend the University of Oregon, ultimately obtaining his law degree in 1968. Shortly thereafter he entered into partnership at Moore, Wurtz & Logan in Springfield where he practiced law until 2010.
Merwin was an avid outdoorsman and talented athlete. He developed his love of hunting and fishing growing up with his dad and brothers. He was a skilled fly fisherman and spent many days on the river with his beloved brother, Dave. He took great pleasure over the years on countless hunting trips with his dad, brother and lifelong friends. He was exceptional on the golf course, tennis court, and later the ping pong table.
Merwin is remembered as "one of the good ones, the best." A loving and supportive father, proud, fun-loving and wise grandfather, and devoted husband, brother, and son.
Merwin is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen, daughters Shelley and Heather, sister Lori, and grandchildren Claire and Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Helen Logan, and brothers Roger and David.
Because of the pandemic there will be no service. For those who wish to make a donation please consider one of the organizations Merwin supported throughout his life: Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
), Greenhill Human Society (www.green-hill.org
).
