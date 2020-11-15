1/1
Merwin C. Logan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merwin C. Logan
08/01/43 - 11/9/2020
Merwin (or "Mern/Mernie") passed away peacefully at home after gracefully living with Parkinson's Disease for 20 years.
A lifelong resident of Springfield, Oregon and graduate of Springfield High School, Merwin went on to attend the University of Oregon, ultimately obtaining his law degree in 1968. Shortly thereafter he entered into partnership at Moore, Wurtz & Logan in Springfield where he practiced law until 2010.
Merwin was an avid outdoorsman and talented athlete. He developed his love of hunting and fishing growing up with his dad and brothers. He was a skilled fly fisherman and spent many days on the river with his beloved brother, Dave. He took great pleasure over the years on countless hunting trips with his dad, brother and lifelong friends. He was exceptional on the golf course, tennis court, and later the ping pong table.
Merwin is remembered as "one of the good ones, the best." A loving and supportive father, proud, fun-loving and wise grandfather, and devoted husband, brother, and son.
Merwin is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen, daughters Shelley and Heather, sister Lori, and grandchildren Claire and Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Helen Logan, and brothers Roger and David.
Because of the pandemic there will be no service. For those who wish to make a donation please consider one of the organizations Merwin supported throughout his life: Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), Greenhill Human Society (www.green-hill.org).
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buell Funeral Chapel
320 North 6th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 747-1266
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buell Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved