Michael Dean Sorensen
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Dean Sorensen
June 19th, 1951 - May 19th, 2020
Michael Dean Sorensen of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Tuesday May 19th, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer.
Mike was born June 19th, 1951 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, Oregon to Donald D. Sorensen and Marilyn L. Sorensen (Furnish).
Throughout his life, Mike spent most of his time with family, friends, working hard, and traveling. His favorite pastime was making others laugh. Mike was a man of many trades - enjoying years working in residential construction and real estate. After retirement, Mike also enjoyed working as a security guard at McKenzie Willamette Hospital.
Mike is survived by his children Nathan Sorensen, Erin Paden, Sabrina Moody, and their mother Meladie Sorensen; 3 granddaughters; his parents Marilyn Furnish, and Donald and Susan Sorensen; 5 sisters, and 2 brothers. No service will be held.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved