Michael Dean Sorensen
June 19th, 1951 - May 19th, 2020
Michael Dean Sorensen of Eugene, Oregon, passed away Tuesday May 19th, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer.
Mike was born June 19th, 1951 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, Oregon to Donald D. Sorensen and Marilyn L. Sorensen (Furnish).
Throughout his life, Mike spent most of his time with family, friends, working hard, and traveling. His favorite pastime was making others laugh. Mike was a man of many trades - enjoying years working in residential construction and real estate. After retirement, Mike also enjoyed working as a security guard at McKenzie Willamette Hospital.
Mike is survived by his children Nathan Sorensen, Erin Paden, Sabrina Moody, and their mother Meladie Sorensen; 3 granddaughters; his parents Marilyn Furnish, and Donald and Susan Sorensen; 5 sisters, and 2 brothers. No service will be held.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.