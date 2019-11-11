|
|
Michael Eldredge
12/19/1959 - 9/13/2019
Michael Lee Eldredge, 59, of Eugene, Oregon, lost his battle with an aggressive form of cancer on September 13, 2019.
Mike was born in Eugene, Oregon on December 19, 1959. He received a Geology degree from the University of Oregon in 1986 and was a member of the U of O track team running both hurdles and the mile relay.
Mike spent his career working in the area of environmental services and recently retired from the U of O.
Mike enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, kayaking, gardening, running and yoga. His knowledge about what Oregon has to offer from the coast to mountains and infectious enthusiasm encouraged those around him to experience the beauty for themselves.
He leaves behind his parents Gerold and Rose Eldredge of Creswell, daughter Kim Eldredge and granddaughter Harper Jo Hays of Salem, sister Shelly Cooper, his partner Holly Foster, her parents Joyce Foster (Emil Kordon), her daughter Sarah Foster (Sam Senter) and her brother Bruce Foster (Katie). His niece Hannah Sanderbrink (Dave), nephews BJ Cooper (Jordan) and Jordan Cooper.
Mike celebrated life everyday so in lieu of a formal celebration he would want you to take an opportunity to experience some part of Oregon and take home a rock for your garden in memory of him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019