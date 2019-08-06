|
Michael Foster
April 28, 1970 - July 13, 2019
Michael David Foster went home to his Heavenly Father on July 13.
He took both his first and last breaths here in his home state of Oregon that he loved! He lived here much of his youth surrounded by his very large and extra loving family. He graduated from Junction City High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Although the military would send him all over the world, he always longed for his Oregon roots.
Mike went on to serve his country for 23 years before retiring and continuing on to civil service with the federal government. During his time in the military Mike completed five deployments; two of which were in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His dedicated years in service earned him the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Accommodation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal and a Humanitarian Service Medal. He served his country proudly with bravery, honor and courage!
When Mike wasn't in his uniform he could likely be found with his family! While stationed in Guam Mike met His wife, Samantha, and they married there in 1998. Between them, they had 3 kids, 1 son in law and 1 beautiful grand daughter. These children were Mikes pride and joy!
Mike enjoyed the outdoors and competitive sports. Some of his favorite activities were golfing, bowling, fishing, boating, shooting, and playing softball. He especially loved sharing these experiences with his family and teaching his children what he knew!
Survivors include his father and mother Gary and Beth Brown, his Wife Samantha, his children Kristina, Daniel, Rico, Jason and grand daughter Emma.
The Celebration of life will be held Saturday August 10 at 2:00 pm at Grace Community Fellowship.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019