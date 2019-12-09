|
Michael Hanson
May 16, 1945 - December 4, 2019
Michael Eugene Hanson, 74, of Springfield, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Mike was born on May 16, 1945 in Portland, Oregon to Alberta and Eugene (Gene) Hanson. His family moved to various states while Mike grew up, including New Mexico, Michigan, Colorado, Florida and California. Mike graduated from Carpinteria High School (California) in 1963, where he lettered in basketball. After graduating, he attended Junior College in California.
After college, Mike moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he was employed with a company run by Jacques Cousteau. In 1967, Mike joined the Navy and was stationed at NAS Jacksonville for training in electrical systems in military aircraft. During this time, he met and married Nancy Wright in April 1968. Mike was later sent to NAS Brunswick (Georgia) followed by NAS Whidbey Island (Washington) for additional training. He was deployed to NAS Atsugi, Japan where his wife joined him. His orders took him to Da Nang, Vietnam for six weeks at a time. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in June 1970.
Following the Navy, Mike settled in Santa Ynez, California, and later to Bend, Oregon in 1972, where he was a purchasing agent for Crown Cranes. In 1977 Mike went to work for Pape Brothers in Redmond, Oregon, later being transferred to the Pape corporate office, in Eugene, Oregon. Mike was the Used Equipment Manager for Pape Machinery until his retirement in March 2013, serving the company for 35 years.
Following a divorce with Nancy, Mike later met and married Dale Wolgamott in 1982. Mike helped to raise Dale's two sons, Chris and Jeff Wolgamott, through their college years. Following a divorce with Dale in 2000, Mike later met Patti (Trettin) VanOrdstrand in 2001. They were later married in August 2005, making their home in Springfield, Oregon until the time of his death.
Mike enjoyed traveling with his wife, often vacationing in Hawaii or taking a road trip in one of his classic cars to a car show. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, music, playing the guitar, golfing, and spectating sports of all kinds, preceded by betting with a friend or two on the games. While they would never "pay up", they would always keep track of their winnings (or losses). During the late 60's to early 70's, Mike enjoyed drag racing, and later became involved with a friend racing at Bonneville Salt Flats. He assisted his friend Dennis, for many years working as his mechanic fine tuning the race car. Mike was an avid Duck fan, owning season football tickets for many years. Mike was a classic car enthusiast, a gasoline memorabilia collector, loved his brother veterans and his country. When Mike married Patti, he was welcomed into a large, loving family that embraced him as their own. He quickly got used to large groups of family members infiltrating his house for various occasions. He was blessed with many family and friends that loved Mike's sense of humor and kind-hearted personality. He had a love of animals, which brought him joy and happiness, always having a cat on his lap or a dog by his side.
Mike is survived by his wife Patti Hanson, and five step-sons Chris Wolgamott (Christie), Jeff Wolgamott (Crystal), Aaron VanOrdstrand (Shea), Jeremy VanOrdstrand (Heather), and Daniel VanOrdstrand (Laurie), mother-in-law Marian Trettin, and fourteen grandchildren and two sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Hanson and Alberta Hanson, his father-in-law Harold Trettin, and one step-son, Jason VanOrdstrand.
Mike attended church at Waypoint Community Church in Springfield, Oregon.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Major Family Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Springfield Faith Center, Springfield, Oregon. A private Committal will be held at Springfield Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to Paws Assisting Veterans (www.paveusa.org).
Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhoime.com to sign the online guest book.
