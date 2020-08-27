1/1
Michael J. "Hoss" Barker
06-24-53 - 08-07-20
Logger, Poet, Author Michael J "Hoss" Barker passed away August 7 at home with his wife and son at his side..
He was always tough on the outside but soft on the inside; his friends and family will miss his honesty and humor. For a full tribute please go to https://westlaneproject.shutterfly.com/
He is survived by wife Kris and son Eric. He was preceded in death by his son Lucas in October 2019 from brain cancer. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, five granddaughters, one great granddaughter, and nieces and nephews.
A gathering will be held at a later time.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
