Michael J. Sullivan
1957 - 2020
Michael J. Sullivan
April 12, 1957 - Oct. 15, 2020

Beloved Son, Brother and Uncle
On October 15, Mike passed away peacefully in his sleep. In 1974 Mike joined the United States Marine Corp and served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1979. For several years, Mike resided in Springfield, Oregon and worked as a Master Technician at Goodyear and Firestone. He was passionate about vintage cars, restoring and riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping.
Mike was born in Stayton, Oregon to James and Marjorie Sullivan, both of whom preceded him in death. Mike is survived by son Joshua Sullivan, sisters Juanita Slagle, Pamela Milner, Rachel Amstutz, Kimberly Myrick, and several nieces and nephews.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
