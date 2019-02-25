|
February 22, 1953 -
February 17, 2019
Michael was born in Sacramento, Ca., to Warren and Nellie Hutchison. He graduated from Luther Burbank High School and Cosumnes River College. He moved to Oregon where he married Marcia MacLaine in 1994. They lived in Cottage Grove until 2000 when they bought 20 acres near Crow.
Michael was a talented actor involved in theater in Woodland, Ca., Eugene, and Cottage Grove. He studied in Paris, France with world-renowned mime Marcel Marceau in the 1970's. He is best known in the Eugene area as "Mad Mike", the photographer at Saragosa.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Warren, and is survived by his wife, her son and daughter-in-law David Hogue and Janet Devereaux of Eugene, his mother Nellie of Seaside, and his sister Kara Hall of Forest Grove and her children Austin, Tyler and Cameo.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 25, 2019