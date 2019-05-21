|
Michael K. Harwood Born October 17, 1967 passed away on March 17, 2019 from complications of influenza. He is survived by his sons Zane and Zoltan Harwood and loving partner Cindy Catmull. His zest for life will be missed by all. A celebration of his life will be May 26th at the Clark Creek Organizational Camp. Please contact his sister Crista [email protected] for more information.
Michael K. Harwood
October 17, 1967 -
March 17, 2019
