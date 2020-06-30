Michael L. Ebbesen
1959 - 2020
Michael L. Ebbesen
Dec. 18, 1959 - June 28, 2020
Michael Lawrence Ebbesen passed away in Springfield, Oregon on June 28th, 2020 at the age of 60. Michael was born on December 18, 1959 in Coos County, Oregon to Anders Edwin Ebbesen and Virginia Lea Ebbesen and is the youngest of four children. He was born deaf and attended Oregon School for the Deaf, from which he graduated in 1979. Michael had a passionate love for the Oregon Ducks, which was his favorite football team. His hobbies included fishing and playing pool, and he was a talented artist. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Springfield. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family. Michael is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three older siblings: Edward of Creswell, Anna of Springfield, and Ben of Bellingham, WA, and his five children: Shauna of Austin, TX,, Derrick of Cottage Grove, Mynda of Hattiesburg, Ms, Virginia of Springfield, and Edwin of Springfield. There will be a funeral service at Springfield Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 3rd, at 1:00pm. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
