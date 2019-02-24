|
|
Michael passed away on January 26, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his father Dan, his mother Yvonne, and his siblings Guy, Colleen, and Karen. Michael grew up in Eugene and had a wonderful childhood.
He developed a lifelong love of music and became an accomplished musician and gifted songwriter. He gained lasting friendships during his musical pursuits and with many of his co-workers during his career in retail operations. His sense of humor and sacastic wit will be greatly missed. Near the end he expressed that he had lived a great life, was at peace with his fate, and loved the many friends and family that he leaves behind.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home, 225 South Danebo Avenue, Eugene, OR.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019