|
|
Michael McKay
June 27, 1937 - November 22, 2019
Michael T. McKay of Springfield passed away November 22, 2019. He was 82. Michael was born June 27, 1937 to George Claud and Dolores Fenwick McKay in Vernonia, Oregon.
Michael graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in Manhattan Beach, Oregon in 1955 where he was an avid baseball player. He was a member of the 1954 Baseball Hall of Fame. Directly from high school, Michael went into the Army from 1955 to 1957 where he served as a drummer in the Army Band and a company clerk.
He spent 10 years working in various plywood mills before going to work for TECO, a wood products testing company. He was there for 32 years and the last 10 years he was the Plywood Supervisor. He spent a short time as the Western Region Manager, retiring in 2000. During his time with TECO he was able to travel the United States as well as Western Canada, Japan, Chile and Brazil. After Michael retired he worked briefly as a self employed quality compliance inspector for wood product certification.
At age 77 he was encouraged by his son Jay to have a children's book he wrote more than 40 years earlier published. So, he became a published author and resumed writing as fun pastime. This was something he hoped would bring joy to children long after he was gone.
A service will be held next summer. Memorial contributions can be made in Michael's honors to The Pete Moore Hospice House or The .
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019