Michael Roy Manning, Jr
2/8/1966 - 6/5/2020
Born in Portland, OR February 8, 1966, Michael Roy Manning, Jr. passed away peacefully, June 5, 2020 in Vancouver, WA from natural causes. He was 54. Michael was a graduate of South Eugene High and the University of Oregon where he earned degrees in both finance and economics. He had a successful career in the aerospace industry working with Boeing CO, Seattle, as a manufacturing engineer. Michael enjoyed all sports, participated in many, and had special skills in soccer, playing for South and UO soccer teams. He also greatly enjoyed scuba diving earning certification as a dive master. An avid UO Duck, while living in Washington he also spent serious fan time on the Seahawks and Mariners.
Michael is survived by his parents Patricia Krupa Manning, Mike Manning, Sr, wife Liz, brother Jason Manning, life partner Vicki Hipp, her son, Talon, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We will always love you, Michael. You are greatly missed. RIP.
