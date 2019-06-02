|
Michael Scott Coontz went to be with his Lord and Savior over Memorial Day weekend, 2019.
Michael Scott Coontz
1982 - 2019
Michael was born on October 7th, 1982, to parents Mike and Gina Coontz. Michael loved spending time with his family, being outdoors, reading, and was self-taught with a passion for computer technology. Michael worked at the family business, .Northwest Auto Group, as internet manager for most of his adult life. He worked daily with his Mom and Dad, his Uncle Brian, and his brother Stephen. Michael was a man of generosity and selflessness, and was able to put his own needs to the side to serve those around him. Michael was a gentle and compassionate brother, son, and uncle.
Michael had a special bond with his nephew Landon. Michael was preceded in death by his Grandpa Harold Coontz and Grandma Jean Matthews. Michael is survived by his parents Mike and Gina Coontz; his brother Stephen Coontz and sister and brother-in-law Joey and Kayla Noles; his grandpa Quincy Matthews; grandma Frances Coontz; and a multitude of Aunts, Uncles, and cousins who love him and will miss him dearly.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019