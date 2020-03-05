|
Michelle Mitchell-Foust
03/29/1963 - 02/23/2020
Dr. Michelle Mitchell-Foust passed away on February 23, 2020 following a brief illness. She lived in Eugene, Oregon with her long-time partner, Derek Thomas Dew.
Michelle was born on March 29, 1963 in Monticello, Illinois. She is the daughter of Carl Hume and Karen Mitchell who reside in White Heath, Illinois. She is survived by her sister, Dawn (James) Oltmanns of Channahon, Illinois; two nieces, Nicole Adair of Ashkum, Illinois, and Courtney (Drew) Kokinias of Champaign, Illinois; and one nephew, Mitchell Adair of Clifton and Channahon, Illinois. She also has many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michelle graduated from White Heath Grade School and Monticello High School. She earned B.A. degrees in English and Mathematics from Eastern Illinois University where she won the Livingston C. Lord award in Mathematics. She later earned her Master's degree and Doctorate in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has taught at Irvine Valley College and Fullerton College in California, and at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. More recently she was an affiliate at Oregon State University, and was employed at Central Linn High School in Halsey, Oregon.
Michelle has authored two books and her work appears in several reviews, magazines and anthologies. She is the winner of The Nation "Discovery" award, Columbia University's Poetry Prize, The Missouri Arts Council Biennial Award, and an Academy of American Poets Prize. Michelle was an American Poet in Residence at The Poet's House in County, Donegal, Ireland.
Michelle was a life-long learner. She shared her love of literature and creative writing with Derek and so many friends. She loved her students and colleagues. She and Derek loved to travel and to spend time in Eugene with their cats.
Services for Michelle will be held at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello, Illinois (T.B.A).
Memorials may be made to the .
