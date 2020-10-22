Mike J. Pershern
1923 - 2020
Michael (Mike) John Pershern, 97, of Cottage Grove, Oregon passed away at home from natural causes. Mike was born September 15, 1923 to parents John and Mary (Zagar) Pershern in Gilbert, Minnesota. After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Marines as a Marine Sergeant. Mike married Cecile Royer on December 8, 1946 in Burlingame, California. They were married 60 years. He worked as an itinerant carpenter and as a project foreman. Mike was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4456 in Gilbert, Minnesota, and served on the Oregon, Washington and California's Carpenter Union. He is survived by son Michael (Susan) Pershern of Sherwood, OR; son Dick (Annette) Pershern of Pleasant Hill, OR; daughter Angela Pershern of Cottage Grove, OR; daughter Alicia (Victor) Brincat of Creswell, OR; brother William Pershern of Virginia, MN; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife Cecile. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations (check or money order only) to the Mark and George Klobachar VFW Post 4456, 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN 55741. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR. Please access the full obituary at www.smith-lund-mills.com
